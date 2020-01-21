Dr. Bartish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Bartish, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Bartish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Trihealth Surgical Institute3219 Clifton Ave Ste 215, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 542-4200
-
2
The Urology Group6350 Glenway Ave Ste 206, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 542-4200
-
3
Good Samaritan Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 853-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner!
About Dr. Lawrence Bartish, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
