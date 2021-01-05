Dr. Barr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Barr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Barr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Barr works at
Locations
Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic172 E Schiller St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Practice133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 202, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 231-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barr came to visit my father every day in the ICU at the end of his life. It was not the medical expertise, but his empathy and support during a most difficult time. His reassurance meant more to me than he could ever know. He exemplifies what a doctor should aspire to become.
About Dr. Lawrence Barr, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1174560338
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
