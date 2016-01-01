Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Dr. Barnard works at
Locations
Maxim Cosmetic Surgery775 Park Ave Ste 360, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (585) 480-7198Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSundayClosed
MAXIM ReGen308 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Directions (585) 401-6672Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barnard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnard works at
Dr. Barnard has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
