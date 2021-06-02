Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Arkansas Gyn. Oncology9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 850, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 221-3088
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bandy treated me 17 years ago. Loved he and his staff.
About Dr. Lawrence Bandy, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336100262
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandy has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.