Dr. Lawrence Bailey Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Bailey Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bailey Jr works at
Locations
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital Swing Bed851 Locust St, Rogersville, TN 37857 Directions (423) 921-7200
Meadowview Asc LLC2033 Meadowview Ln Ste 210, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 857-2260
Holston Medical Group105 W Stone Dr Ste 2B, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-1595
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started having problems with my stomach in Feb. I had been seeing a Dr. in Bristol which I feel was running me in circles. This went on until my primary Dr. sent me to Dr. Bailey. He Immediately came up with a plan, got me in for a colonoscopy and was able to find my problem. He does not beat around the bush. It is clear that he is there to help his patients. He is very professional and I appreciate the time he took for me. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lawrence Bailey Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
