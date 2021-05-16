Dr. Lawrence Arkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Arkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Arkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.
Locations
Lawrence M Arkin MD105 John Maddox Dr NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 290-0090
Floyd Medical Center304 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional doctor for both children and adults. Answers all questions. Explains procedures and results so patient can understand. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Lawrence Arkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arkin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkin.
