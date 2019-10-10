See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Loxahatchee, FL
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
37 years of experience
Dr. Lawrence Amesse, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Amesse works at fertility florida in Loxahatchee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    fertility florida, reproductive endocrinology & infertility, pediatric & adolescent gynecology center
    12955 Palms West Dr Ste 200, Loxahatchee, FL 33470
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Diabetes Type 2
Dilation and Curettage
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Diabetes Type 2
Dilation and Curettage

Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Based on 7 ratings
    Oct 10, 2019
    I wish I had taken my daughter to Dr. Amesse before we wasted time at another gyn's office for the past few months. He spent much time understanding the issues and making a treatment plan; he is obviously knowledgeable, experienced and kind. If your child or adolescent needs gyn/endocrine care, know that he is highly recommended by other doctors and by these reviewers.
    About Dr. Lawrence Amesse, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942266366
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Med Sch
    Internship
    • SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
