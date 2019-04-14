Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Locations
-
1
Coral Way Office2340 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 931-5567
-
2
Federal Way Office6405 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 255-8406
- 3 777 E 25th St Ste 308, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 693-7887
-
4
Miami Office2482 Secoffee Ter, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 901-1268
-
5
Inspirations for Youth and Families LLC1216 SE 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 255-8407
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alexander is Intelligent, caring, excellent surgeon, well educated . Waiting time about an hr. Getting there the first day wasn't easy. Due to construction GPS gave the wrong directions. The staff helped me in getting there over the phone. Sweet. I had my surgery in November 2018. I'm very happy to say, no more pain. :-) Staff very knowledgeable. I read prior reviews, I'm very picky when it comes to Drs. I made the right decision. I re commened Dr Alexander.
About Dr. Lawrence Alexander, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912128851
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic--Spine Surgery (Combined Orthopedics and Neurosurgery)
- University of North Carolina Hospitals--Orthopedic Surgery
- University of North Carolina Hospitals--Surgery
- New York University / College of Medicine
- University Of North Carolina At Greensboro--Bachelor Of Arts: Psychology/Chemistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Herniated Disc and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexander speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
