Overview

Dr. Lawrence Adu, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Adu works at Gainesville Psychiatry and Forensic Services L.l.c. in Gainesville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Psychiatry and Forensic Services L.l.c.
    1103 Sw 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 378-9116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 03, 2021
    A recommendation indeed: For 4.5 out 5 people I know. For an office of two professionals, the Dr and his wife, they have accommodated me in the full gaumet of issues with insurance, transportation and scheduling at a level of personal care and competencey that a fully staffed psychiatric facility office of 5 to 10 could never do. Calm, courteous and experienced, the Adu team gets the job done in a time when help is often too distant a phone call isn't enough but often is all that is needed. Cheers!
    JDN — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Adu, MD

    Specialties
    Forensic Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1679597702
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    Addiction Medicine
