Dr. Adler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Adler, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Adler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Locations
- 1 4155 E Jewell Ave Ste 804, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 933-5288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adler is the most caring and patient physician I have ever met. He had saved me on multiple occasions and in a way is my hero.
About Dr. Lawrence Adler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1972577641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
