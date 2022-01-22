See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Miramar Beach, FL
Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Miramar Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Horne works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Miramar Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Cosmetic Facial & Oral Surgery
    42 Business Centre Dr Unit 210, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horne?

    Jan 22, 2022
    Dr. Horne is an absolute professional I could never recommend enough. I had four wisdom teeth, three impacted and one with cavities I never knew I had. Dr. Horne had them removed painlessly and efficiently. He and his friendly staff made me feel comfortable the whole time!
    — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horne to family and friends

    Dr. Horne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD.

    About Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871560706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horne works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Miramar Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Horne’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawerence Horne, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.