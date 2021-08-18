Dr. Lavonne Hairston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hairston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavonne Hairston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lavonne Hairston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
1
Inovahealth-ob-clinic6400 Arlington Blvd Ste 210, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 531-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, helpful and ethical provider!
About Dr. Lavonne Hairston, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hairston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hairston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hairston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hairston has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hairston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hairston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hairston.
