Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anghel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD
Overview
Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Anghel works at
Locations
-
1
First Class OB/GYN1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 212, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 507-4494Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00pm
-
2
First Class OBGYN PA1601 Town Center Blvd Ste A, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 507-4494
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- All Florida PPO Inc
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AmeriPlan
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Florida Blue
- Florida Combined Life
- Freedom Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Travelers
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anghel?
I love Dr Anghel he is the best Doctor I have encountered in all the Doctors I have ever seen...So understanding and kind.. always with a smile on his face...The other Doctor's should learn from him. God Bless him.
About Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1023317500
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery Resident - Carol Davila, University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest, Romania
- Ob-gyn Internship- Panait Sarbu Hospital, Bucharest, Romania
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anghel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anghel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anghel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anghel works at
Dr. Anghel has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anghel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anghel speaks Romanian and Spanish.
354 patients have reviewed Dr. Anghel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anghel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anghel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anghel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.