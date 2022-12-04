Overview

Dr. Laviniu Anghel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Anghel works at First Class OB/GYN P.A. in Miramar, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.