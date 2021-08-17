See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Lavinia Reyes, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (26)
Overview

Dr. Lavinia Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Reyes works at Internal Medicine Of Wakefield in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Internal Medicine of Wakefield PA
    11081 Forest Pines Dr Ste 124, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 435-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maria Parham Medical Center
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dyslipidemia
Limb Swelling
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Limb Swelling
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Really great.
    — Aug 17, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lavinia Reyes, MD.

    About Dr. Lavinia Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1467498840
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Overlook Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reyes works at Internal Medicine Of Wakefield in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Reyes’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

