Dr. Lavena Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lavena Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Locations
Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital401 15th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (678) 501-2772
Lavena Morgan M.d. LLC2110 Mission St SE Ste 220, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 485-5959
South Sound Womens Center3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 400, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 705-1259
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan has been my OB/GYN for the past 14 years. She is always willing to listen to concerns and has an awesome bedside manner! She never makes me feel like she is in a rush. I would recommend her to family or friends.
About Dr. Lavena Morgan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.