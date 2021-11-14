Dr. Lavanya Viswanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viswanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavanya Viswanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lavanya Viswanathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA.
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Burien16045 1st Ave S Fl 1, Burien, WA 98148 Directions (206) 965-4100
Specialty Group Practice 1 Inc.575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 507, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (724) 941-7490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great bed-side manner, and very knowledgeable about diabetes. It is great to have her on my health-care team.
About Dr. Lavanya Viswanathan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Viswanathan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
