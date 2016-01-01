Overview

Dr. Lavanya Subramanian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Subramanian works at Fenway Health in Boston, MA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.