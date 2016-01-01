Dr. Lavanya Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavanya Subramanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Lavanya Subramanian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Subramanian works at
Locations
Fenway South End142 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 247-7555
- 2 75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (888) 982-7956
Celine's Family Service Inc6440 Old Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (404) 289-7174
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lavanya Subramanian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramanian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
