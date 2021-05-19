Dr. Lavanya Nutankalva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutankalva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lavanya Nutankalva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lavanya Nutankalva, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Dr. Nutankalva works at
Locations
Virginia ID Doctors LLC1860 Town Center Dr Ste 310, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7807Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Nutankalva and would recommend her to my very best friends.
About Dr. Lavanya Nutankalva, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1003997339
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nutankalva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nutankalva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nutankalva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutankalva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutankalva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutankalva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutankalva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.