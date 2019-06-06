Overview

Dr. Lavanya Nagineni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Nagineni works at DFW Neurology in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.