Dr. Lav Panchal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lav Panchal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lav Panchal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Panchal works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye and Laser Center Inc.2001 N Federal Hwy Unit 206, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (954) 942-3937
-
2
Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 942-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panchal?
Dr Panchal work is amazing. He was very clear in explaining needed. I had both eyed done and all went smoothly. I can see well and would highly recommend Dr LAV PANCHAL
About Dr. Lav Panchal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Creole, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1730273590
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panchal works at
Dr. Panchal has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panchal speaks Creole, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panchal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.