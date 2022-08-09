Dr. Lauryn Mohler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauryn Mohler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lauryn Mohler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Coast, FL.
Locations
Palm Coast Dental Care782 Belle Terre Pkwy Ste 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 206-7423
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The services I have received at Dr. Mohler's dental practice have been excellent and state of the art. The Doctor and her staff are both caring and highly skilled in providing their services. Each staff member is willing to take all the time necessary to make sure the patient is fully informed about any procedures and costs, and more than willing to answer any patient questions and discuss any patient concerns. I would definitely recommend Dr. Mohler and Palm Coast Dental Services for anyone's dental needs.
About Dr. Lauryn Mohler, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1023677861
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohler accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohler.
