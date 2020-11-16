Dr. Amezcua-Patino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauro Amezcua-Patino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauro Amezcua-Patino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Amezcua-Patino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Physicians4055 W Chandler Blvd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 464-4431
-
2
Mehmud Ahmed M D P C.70 N McClintock Dr Ste 4, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 464-4431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amezcua-Patino?
I've been seeing Dr Patino for over 20 years and have never had a complaint about him. While recently much better, I have had occasional trouble with his office staff.
About Dr. Lauro Amezcua-Patino, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1659364396
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amezcua-Patino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amezcua-Patino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amezcua-Patino works at
Dr. Amezcua-Patino has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Conversion Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amezcua-Patino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Amezcua-Patino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amezcua-Patino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amezcua-Patino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amezcua-Patino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.