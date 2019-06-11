Dr. Laurie Woll, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Woll, DO
Overview
Dr. Laurie Woll, DO is a Dermatologist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Woll works at
Locations
Laurie M Woll DO Dermatology9301 Central Ave Ste 201, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 621-5005
M H Krause MD & J J Dimare Jr MD210 S Grand Ave Ste 425, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-0226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
All the employees and staff very friendly and easy. Good relaxed atmosphere. They took care of my problem mole
About Dr. Laurie Woll, DO
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891865044
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Woll works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.