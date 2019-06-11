Overview

Dr. Laurie Woll, DO is a Dermatologist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Woll works at Woll Dermatology in Montclair, CA with other offices in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.