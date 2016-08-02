Dr. Tom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurie Tom, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Tom, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Laurie K S Tom MD1380 Lusitana St Ste 806, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-2575
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laurie Tom is the BEST doctor in Hawaii! I am forever grateful for her care and expertise. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Laurie Tom, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861487407
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- U Hi Integr Med Res Prog
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
