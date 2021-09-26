Overview

Dr. Laurie Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bisbee, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Copper Queen Medical Associates in Bisbee, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.