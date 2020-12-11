Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD
Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Holy Name Medical Center.
Arthritis Associates Of Rocklnd222 Route 59 Ste 204, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-8884
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Solomon has been exceedingly helpful in treating my prolapse. My previous gynecologist had immediately recommended surgery and, upon doing some research, I found that a pessary was a non-invasive alternative. Dr. Solomon listened to my concerns about surgery and her office was equipped to handle pessary fittings (unlike my previous gyn). Two years later I'm still active and doing well with my pessary. Her staff is courteous and helpful and Dr. Solomon is attentive and professional. I'm happy to have found her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solomon speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.