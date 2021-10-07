See All Addiction Medicine in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD

Addiction Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Dr. Solomon works at UF Health Florida Recovery Center in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Florida Recovery Center
    4001 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-4372
  2. 2
    UF Health Addiction Medicine - Florida Recovery Center
    3939 Sw 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-4357

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Oct 07, 2021
Dr. Solomon is a dedicated, compassionate, and brilliant psychiatrist. I've seen her during my lowest lows and she has empowered me to reach my goals. She is patient, serene, and knowledgable. Being under her care has tremendously helped me in my journey to a better life. She is unclouded by judgement and is extremely personable. As a doctor, Dr. Solomon is chiefly concerned with your well-being. There are few like her.
    — Oct 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD
    About Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD

    • Addiction Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194010694
    Education & Certifications

    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Universidad Iberoamericana
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at UF Health Florida Recovery Center in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

