Dr. Laurie Schedgick-Davis, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Laurie Schedgick-Davis, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurie Schedgick-Davis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Schedgick-Davis works at
Brookfield Primary Care60 Old New Milford Rd Ste 2A, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 775-6365
- 2 401 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 775-6365
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Danbury Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Yes I would ! Made the appointment at the last minute , as Dr. Laurie is not my regular doctor. She was wonderful! Knowledgeable, professional, friendly, and absolutely thorough. After my diagnosis, she set me up with the specialist I needed. The specialist's office called the next day to set an appointment. I am VERY pleased with my visit to Dr. Schedgick-Davis.
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023097763
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Schedgick-Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schedgick-Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schedgick-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schedgick-Davis works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schedgick-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schedgick-Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schedgick-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schedgick-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.