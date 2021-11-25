See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brookfield, CT
Dr. Laurie Schedgick-Davis, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Laurie Schedgick-Davis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Schedgick-Davis works at Brookfield Primary Care in Brookfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Brookfield Primary Care
    60 Old New Milford Rd Ste 2A, Brookfield, CT 06804 (203) 775-6365
    401 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804 (203) 775-6365

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Danbury Hospital

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 25, 2021
    Yes I would ! Made the appointment at the last minute , as Dr. Laurie is not my regular doctor. She was wonderful! Knowledgeable, professional, friendly, and absolutely thorough. After my diagnosis, she set me up with the specialist I needed. The specialist's office called the next day to set an appointment. I am VERY pleased with my visit to Dr. Schedgick-Davis.
    Kathleen — Nov 25, 2021
    Internal Medicine
    21 years of experience
    English
    1023097763
    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
