Overview

Dr. Laurie Rudnick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Rudnick works at Harper Family Practice in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.