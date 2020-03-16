Overview

Dr. Laurie Rothman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Rothman works at Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.