Overview

Dr. Laurie Roba, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Roba works at Dr. Laurie Roba in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Migraine and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.