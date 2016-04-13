Overview

Dr. Laurie Porter, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Porter works at UM Shore Medical Group-Ear, Nose, Throat and Sinus at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Queenstown, MD and Chestertown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

