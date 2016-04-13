See All Otolaryngologists in Easton, MD
Dr. Laurie Porter, DO

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurie Porter, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Dr. Porter works at UM Shore Medical Group-Ear, Nose, Throat and Sinus at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Queenstown, MD and Chestertown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM Shore Medical Group-Ear, Nose, Throat and Sinus at Easton
    490 Cadmus Ln Ste 101, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-9119
  2. 2
    Um Cmg - Urology At Queenstown
    125 Shoreway Dr Ste 210, Queenstown, MD 21658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 770-5250
  3. 3
    UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Chestertown
    126 Philosophers Ter Ste 100, Chestertown, MD 21620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 778-7662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 13, 2016
Dr. Porter is hands-down the best Doctor I've ever had. She truly cared about me and treated me with respect. She took a lot of time with me to diagnose and treat my condition....which is so refreshing in today's health-care system. She always follows up, which really means a lot to a patient. I wish there were more Doctors like her!!!
Suzanne — Apr 13, 2016
About Dr. Laurie Porter, DO

  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • 1386664902
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laurie Porter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Porter has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.