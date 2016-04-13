Dr. Laurie Porter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Porter, DO
Dr. Laurie Porter, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Ear, Nose, Throat and Sinus at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 101, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-9119
Um Cmg - Urology At Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr Ste 210, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 770-5250
UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Chestertown126 Philosophers Ter Ste 100, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 778-7662
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Dr. Porter is hands-down the best Doctor I've ever had. She truly cared about me and treated me with respect. She took a lot of time with me to diagnose and treat my condition....which is so refreshing in today's health-care system. She always follows up, which really means a lot to a patient. I wish there were more Doctors like her!!!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386664902
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.