Overview

Dr. Laurie Perrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from YORK HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.



Dr. Perrin works at FLAGSTAFF OBGYN LLC in Flagstaff, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.