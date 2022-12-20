Dr. Laurie Mortara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Mortara, MD
Dr. Laurie Mortara, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from John A Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Memorialcare Medical Foundation2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 346-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Mortara is the best of the best. I always feel heard, I feel validated and her approach to my health is exactly what I need. There is a reason she is consistently named as one off the best doctors in the community polls.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1932216124
- St. Mary Medical Center- Long Beach
- John A Burns School of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
