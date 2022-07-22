Overview

Dr. Laurie Morris, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Morris works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

