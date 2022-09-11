Overview

Dr. Laurie Montano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Montano works at ALASKA INTERNAL MEDICINE AND PEDIATRICS in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.