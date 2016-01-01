Overview

Dr. Laurie McKenzie, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.