Dr. Laurie McCall, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurie McCall, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McCall works at Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists
    1280 S Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 642-1699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Tear Duct Disorders
Eyelid Disorders
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Tear Duct Disorders

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr McCAll is an artist. I am so happy with her work and looking younger naturally. I get so many compliments but no one suspects I've had work done.
    Honor Eteen bliss — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Laurie McCall, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003877564
    Education & Certifications

    • Oculofacial Plastic Surgery UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
    • UCLA-Jules Stein Eye Inst
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • UCLA Jules Stein Eye Inst
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCall works at Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. McCall’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

