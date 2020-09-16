Dr. Laurie McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie McCall, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie McCall, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ventura Plastic Surgery Specialists1280 S Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McCAll is an artist. I am so happy with her work and looking younger naturally. I get so many compliments but no one suspects I've had work done.
About Dr. Laurie McCall, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003877564
Education & Certifications
- Oculofacial Plastic Surgery UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
- UCLA-Jules Stein Eye Inst
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Inst
- Ophthalmology
