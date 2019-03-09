Overview

Dr. Laurie Marbas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.



Dr. Marbas works at Mora Medical in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.