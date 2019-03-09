See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Laurie Marbas, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurie Marbas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.

Dr. Marbas works at Mora Medical in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mora Medical
    6303 Blue Lagoon Dr Ste 400, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 791-9745

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy
Heart Disease
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy
Heart Disease

Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Colorado
    • Medicare
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Laurie Marbas, MD
    About Dr. Laurie Marbas, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Marbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marbas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marbas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marbas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

