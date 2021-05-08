Overview

Dr. Laurie Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Levine works at Laurie J. Levine MD PC in Mineola, NY with other offices in Rhinebeck, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Folliculitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.