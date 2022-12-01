Dr. Laurie Letarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Letarte, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Letarte, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Letarte works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Letarte?
Dr letarte was part of a medical team which executed a very successful heart transplant on me. She was a cardiologist on the staff at the Advance Heart division of this hospital which has performed over 1,000 transplants. I was grateful for her confidence, experience, and commitment.
About Dr. Laurie Letarte, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1689816183
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Letarte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Letarte using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Letarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Letarte works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Letarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letarte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.