Dr. Laurie Letarte, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurie Letarte, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Letarte works at Practice in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Laurie Letarte, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689816183
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laurie Letarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Letarte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Letarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Letarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letarte.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

