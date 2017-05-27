See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Laurie Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Laurie Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Carlos B Lam, MD in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Pearl City, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Carlos B C Lam MD
    Carlos B C Lam MD
1481 S King St Ste 410, Honolulu, HI 96814
(808) 946-0225
  2. 2
    Carlos B C Lam MD
    Carlos B C Lam MD
803 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 412, Pearl City, HI 96782
(808) 455-9095

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Pali Momi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Strep Throat
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2017
    Dr Lee is a fantastic medical professional. I saw her for over 4 years ,and she helped me with many issues i couldn't get resolved elsewhere. I highly recommend her. She has a no nonsense attitude and gets to the bottom of things quickly.
    Rachel Muzzin in Honolulu, HI — May 27, 2017
    About Dr. Laurie Lee, MD

    Internal Medicine
    40 years of experience
    English
    1811936651
    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Internal Medicine
