Dr. Laurie Lee, MD
Dr. Laurie Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Carlos B C Lam MD1481 S King St Ste 410, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 946-0225
Carlos B C Lam MD803 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 412, Pearl City, HI 96782 Directions (808) 455-9095
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Lee is a fantastic medical professional. I saw her for over 4 years ,and she helped me with many issues i couldn't get resolved elsewhere. I highly recommend her. She has a no nonsense attitude and gets to the bottom of things quickly.
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.