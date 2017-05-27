Overview

Dr. Laurie Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Carlos B Lam, MD in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Pearl City, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.