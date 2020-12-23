Dr. Laurie Lebleu Vaszily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebleu Vaszily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Lebleu Vaszily, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Lebleu Vaszily, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Woman's Clinic Monroe312 Grammont St Ste 300, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 807-7780
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Lebleu for 2 different pregnancies, 1 in which was a miscarriage the other pregnancy was delivered by emergency C-section after 12 hours of labor. She was amazing and actually listened each time to all my concerns and questions.
About Dr. Laurie Lebleu Vaszily, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1144409780
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebleu Vaszily has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebleu Vaszily accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebleu Vaszily. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebleu Vaszily.
