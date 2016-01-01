Overview

Dr. Laurie Lavery, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Lavery works at CareMore Medical Group in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

