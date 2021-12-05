Dr. Kleiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurie Kleiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurie Kleiman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Child and Family Guidance Centers8915 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 351-3490
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Didn't rush me.... Listened to me well and explained things in a way that was easy to understand
About Dr. Laurie Kleiman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326119140
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
