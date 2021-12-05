Overview

Dr. Laurie Kleiman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Kleiman works at Child & Family Guidance Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.