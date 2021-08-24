Dr. Laurie Kirstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Kirstein, MD
Dr. Laurie Kirstein, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Memorial Sloan Kettering480 Red Hill Rd Fl 2, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (848) 225-6121
Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center - MSKCC300 E 66th St # 829, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 888-5206
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
She explains everything clearly, doesn’t rush you, is professional and personable. Although I was there 3 hours, no time was wasted. They are very thorough and efficient
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
