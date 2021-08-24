Overview

Dr. Laurie Kirstein, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



Dr. Kirstein works at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Middletown, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.