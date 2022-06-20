Dr. Laurie Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Katz, MD
Dr. Laurie Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Newton Wellesley Orthopedics Associates54 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 964-0024
Newton Wellesley Orthopedic Associates40 Washington St Ste 130, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 964-0024
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I love dr Laurie Katz. Go to her. You won’t be sorry. She is worth it. It is worth whatever you have to do. She is the best. I’m old I’ve been to plenty of doctors. She knows her stuff.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Tufts Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.