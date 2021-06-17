Dr. Laurie Karpf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Karpf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Karpf, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Karpf works at
Locations
Chirocare of Boca Raton LLC9325 Glades Rd Ste 108, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 482-2288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karpf has been my daughters psychiatrist for over 10 years. Treating a pre-teen patient and now as a young adult patient, requires flexibility and vast knowledge to be able to pivot at different times. Dr Karpf has navigated us through everything from typical to crisis situations. She is accesible and patient and calm. No ego here.
About Dr. Laurie Karpf, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831107408
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Karpf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karpf accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Karpf works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpf.
