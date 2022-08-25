Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurie Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Kane, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Marina Del Rey Hospital, Marina Del Rey, CA12555 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 301, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (424) 443-5588
- 2 901 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 829-8945
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In January, I almost died due to low blood sugar. After looking for years for an endocrinologist after Dr. Etie Moghissi, MD, my previous specialist moved and then sadly passed away – I found Dr. Kane’s office in Playa Vista. I was excited to see that they were in network and so close by. When I called – I found out this is where my previous specialist had moved to – so ALL of my history was there. I was so excited to speak with them – and they were FANTASTIC! From the moment I connected with Olga – the service was magnificent. First – the area is extremely clean. Very sterile atmosphere, temperature checks, everyone stays at least six feet apart – and masks are required. Second, there is safe parking. Both of these factors were extremely important to me (especially during this pandemic) – and this was by far the safest facility I have ever seen. As I mentioned – Olga is outstanding. Dahlia – who is a magnificent dietician and educator took me in and taught me so much on learning how to handle the severe ups and downs of having brittle diabetes (extreme highs contributed by stress and extreme lows, generally resulting from trying to manage the highs with insulin). My appointments with Dr. Kane have been fantastic. She is HIGHLY knowledgeable -- specializing in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. I’m so very grateful to have found this office and entire group. I had a meeting with their pharmacy specialist -- Thanh Ta, PharmD, BCACP -- who has been instrumental in helping me get the sensors I needed to be paid for by Medicare. I was having to pay for everything out of pocket, previously. What is really exciting – is that this facility also has a kidney specialist, four highly rated primary physicians and so much more – all extremely helpful for those of us who prefer to have everything in one location. ALL OF THE STAFF and those working here are the best! For reference, the location is Providence Saint John’s Physician Partners -- located at the 12555 W Jefferson Blvd Suite 301, Los Angeles, CA 90066 (on the corner, in Playa Vista).
About Dr. Laurie Kane, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
