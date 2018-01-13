Overview

Dr. Laurie Hochberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.



Dr. Hochberg works at Pediatric Partners in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.