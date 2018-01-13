Dr. Laurie Hochberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Hochberg, MD
Dr. Laurie Hochberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Pediatric Partners Sc767 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 362-4155
Lake Shore Pediatrics1800 Hollister Dr Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 780-7242
Pediatric Partners600 Central Ave Ste 123, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 681-7100
Pediatric Partners300 Center Dr Ste 103, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 362-4155
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Hochberg is absolutely outstanding. Her bedside manner with my two young girls is warm, comfortable, kind, and engaged. She listens well to all we have to say and always makes us feel like we’re all on the same “team.” She answers calls after hours and always makes the kids and I feel like she’s happy to see us or hear from us. We highly recommend Dr. Hochberg and the staff at Pediatric Partners.
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Dr. Hochberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hochberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.